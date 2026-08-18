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Yang: Your data is worth billions and Americans are seeing none of it

Gold House Gala
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Andrew Yang arrives at the Gold House Gala on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Vibiana in Los Angeles.
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