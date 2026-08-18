Politics Actions Facebook Tweet Email Yang: Your data is worth billions and Americans are seeing none of it Prev Next Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Andrew Yang arrives at the Gold House Gala on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Vibiana in Los Angeles. Posted and last updated Most Recent New suit against Meta and Instagram alleges the platforms are designed to addict Jay Gray Woman accused of plotting to kill Treasury secretary gets 6 years in prison AP via Scripps News Group Lindsay Clancy's former mother-in-law said she was 'begging for help' AP via Scripps News Group Politics Trump's crypto company gets controversial approval to start its own bank Scripps News Group Minnesota sues Texas to force extradition of ICE agent accused in shooting Ava-joye Burnett Trump's crypto company gets controversial approval to run a bank Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV. About Scripps News Download the Scripps News app.