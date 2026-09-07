As summer comes to a close, theme parks shift to a spookier season

With summer coming to a close, the focus has now shifted to fall and Halloween season!

Themes parks all over the country including Universal Studios in Orlando have special themed events and extended evening hours.

Halloween Horror Nights offers a bunch of haunted houses, scares and treats!

This spooky experience takes place at Universal Studios Hollywood on select nights from September 3 through November 1. The event is from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. each night.

This years event features haunted houses with themes like Stranger Things, Sinners and Hellraiser.

Disney, Busch Gardens, Six Flags and even Dollywood offer a variety of fall family friendly events as well.

Disney's Halloween celebrations for this year feature seasonal events like Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World and Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland Resort.

Both run through October 31.

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Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream is held at both Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg and features haunted houses, scare zones, live entertainment and thrill rides.

Six Flags parks offer more than 400 Halloween-themed experiences, including Fright Fest, Halloween Haunt, Knott's Scary Farm and more!

Dollywood celebrates the season with its annual Dollywood Harvest Festival. This runs from September 14 to October 31 and features live music, fall treats and the Great Pumpkin LumiNights