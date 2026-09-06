Prime Air 767 cargo aircraft overruns runway in Miami, striking multiple vehicles

An aircraft belonging to Amazon went off the runway at Miami International Airport on Sunday, video shows.

Upon landing, the plane also struck multiple vehicles, according to an X post from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

“Units arrived to find an airplane that had caught on fire as a result of this crash, with heavy flames and smoke showing,” the post said.

More than 60 fire units responded to the scene to put out the fire and assess patients. It’s unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.

A review of air traffic control audio by CNN shows the pilots did not declare an emergency before the landing.

In the video, the Boeing 767 cargo aircraft is shown alongside a road.

All runways at the airport are closed and a ground stop is in effect, according to an airport spokesperson who identified the plane as a Prime Air flight.

“21 Air Flight 7598 overran the runway after landing at Miami International Airport around 2 p.m. local time,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to CNN. “The Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft departed from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.”

The 32-year-old Boeing 767 landed on runway 30, which is more than 9,000 feet long, according to FAA data.

The flight from San Juan took a little more than two hours, according to tracking site Flightradar24.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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