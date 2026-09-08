More than half of shoppers abandon purchases over login issues

A forgotten password could be costing retailers a sale.

A new survey of more than 1,000 Americans from marketing firm Hosting Advice finds 51% have abandoned an online purchase because they could not remember a password or had trouble logging in.

Gen Z shoppers are the quickest to bail, with 72% saying they have walked away from a purchase over login problems.

That compares with 37% of baby boomers.

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Only 17% of Gen Z respondents say they prefer traditional passwords.

Many say they would rather use Face ID or fingerprint logins.

