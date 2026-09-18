Interactive: Following you team isn't cheap — calculate the true cost of fandom

Sports fans are shelling out more than ever to follow their favorite teams. A survey by National Debt Relief found fans spend an average of $1,899 per year on their teams, with men averaging $2,224 and women $1,573. Streaming costs are a big driver — NFL Sunday Ticket now runs up to $480, while YouTube TV subscribers pay $378, nearly 30% more than before.

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge recommends using free trials, checking credit card deals, and watching games at bars to cut streaming costs. For tickets, weekday games against less popular opponents tend to be cheaper. On merchandise, thrift stores like Goodwill often carry deeply discounted team gear.