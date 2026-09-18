Pokémon celebrates its 30th anniversary with historic cards and rare new releases

The Pokémon trading card game is celebrating its 30th anniversary this week, announcing the launch of new commemorative expansions and cards.

Celebratory cards include special day- and night-themed cards, rare versions of the iconic character Pikachu, and classic cards that call back to decades of the game's history.

Starting this week and in staggered releases over the next months, the Pokémon Company also plans to release stickers, posters, card storage binders and special box sets.

RELATED STORY | Secrets to save on Pokémon cards, as the franchise turns 30

The anniversary is fueling a surge in demand for trading cards — some worth thousands of dollars. Scripps News spoke with card-collecting experts about what to watch for if you're looking to build your collection without breaking the bank.

Some tips:



Prioritize single cards over booster packs

Wait a few months after a new release — prices often drop

Narrow down your collection to keep costs manageable

"Start with a few single cards, find one character you like, and go from there," said Michael Tincher, co-owner of Ted's PokePawn. "Find one you like before you make a big investment."

The Pokémon craze extends past the game itself: Last month, Krispy Kreme released six limited-edition Pokémon-themed doughnuts to celebrate the anniversary.

