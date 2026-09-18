Trail camera captures promising signs of an expanding Florida panther population

New footage of rare Florida panthers is a promising sign that the endangered species might be getting more of a foothold.

The video, captured by a trail camera, shows a mother and three young cubs at a nature reserve in Fort Myers. That's further north of where the endangered cats are usually seen in the state.

Experts say it's a positive sign that they're expanding their breeding range, which could help the panther population recover. Florida has spent decades trying to protect its panthers, primarily from encounters with cars and from a shrinking natural habitat, which has been reduced by about 95% from its original expanse.

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Florida panthers are an isolated population of the North American cougar, a species of large, solitary wild cats that range mostly in western North America and most of South America. There are thought to be some 200 individuals living in southern Florida.