Interactive: Is your child's fire truck toy part of this recall?

A Melissa & Doug 'Lights and Sound Fire Truck' toy sold at Target stores and online is being recalled over a choking hazard. The fire hose port on the red plastic toy can come loose and detach, putting young children at risk.

So far, 26 reports of the part detaching have been filed, though no injuries have been reported. Owners can identify affected units by checking date codes on the battery compartment cover and are urged to stop using the toy immediately and contact the manufacturer for a refund or replacement.