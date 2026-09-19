Reporters from CNN, MS Now, and Politico barred from White House

Several reporters were denied access to the White House on Saturday morning, one day after President Donald Trump said he would restrict access for several media organizations.

MS Now, CNN and Politico had reporters denied entry.

MS Now reporter Akayla Gardner said she and a photographer were denied entry to the White House on Saturday. She said a producer for the network was allowed inside. An hour later, CNN said reporter Betsy Klein was also denied access at the White House on Saturday. Cheyenne Haslett from Politico was also denied access, the outlet said.

“The officer asked me to hand over my badge. He said that it was disabled. I asked why I was not able to get inside. He said it was above him,” Gardner said on the air.

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Trump said he would also restrict access for reporters from Politico as he criticized the outlets’ coverage of his administration. Trump's frustration with news coverage of his administration came as his approval rating stood at 34%, according to Pew.

The organizations involved have said they plan to challenge the restrictions.

“MS NOW intends to take any and all steps necessary to defend our First Amendment rights and the essential role of independent journalism in our democracy. We stand firmly behind our anchors, our reporters and our newsroom. We will continue to report on the president, the administration and the issues that impact the American people,” MS Now said in a statement Saturday.

On Friday, Trump accused the three outlets of producing “fake news.”

“Media outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the president of the United States, the Trump administration or the United States of America,” Trump wrote.

Trump said the bans could be lifted if the outlets “straighten out.”

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“It’s sick. I mean, there’s something wrong with a country that can allow people to write purposely negative stories. Now, if they want to write them, that’s fine, but I don’t have to let them into my, into the people’s house,” Trump said Friday.

Earlier in Trump’s second term, the White House restricted The Associated Press’ access to some events after the news organization continued using the name Gulf of Mexico while acknowledging Trump’s decision to rename it the Gulf of America.

The AP sued, arguing the restrictions violated its First Amendment rights. The case remains in court.

Trump also attempted to restrict CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s access during his first term. A federal judge later restored Acosta’s White House credentials.

