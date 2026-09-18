Trump says CNN, MS NOW and Politico are banned from White House for 'fake news'

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is banning three major news outlets from the White House.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said CNN, MS NOW and Politico are subject to the ban, accusing them of reporting "fake news."

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"Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America," Trump wrote.

Trump defended his decision when taking questions from reporters at the White House during an event about lowering prescription drugs.

"The ban is because they are fake news. What they write is very bad," Trump said.

He added that other news outlets could also face bans; however, Trump insisted any ban could be overturned if they "straighten out."

Trump defends decision to ban CNN, MS Now and Politico from White House

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For years, Trump has railed against news organizations over coverage he considers unfair. Earlier in his second term, the White House restricted The Associated Press' access to some presidential events after it continued to use the name Gulf of Mexico while acknowledging Trump's decision to rename it the Gulf of America. The AP sued over the restrictions and the case is still going through the court system.

The news outlets targeted in Trump's latest move had not publicly commented on the president's announcement as of Friday afternoon.