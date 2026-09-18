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Interactive: See how Toys 'R' Us is expanding across America

The iconic toy chain is opening 120 new stores across the U.S., bringing its total footprint to 160 locations.
Toys ‘R’ Us comeback: Retailer opening 120 new stores this holiday season
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Toys R Us is making a major push back into physical retail, opening 120 new standalone stores across the United States this holiday season. The expansion will bring the chain's total U.S. store count to 160, according to WHP Global executive vice president Jamie Uitdenhowen.

The new locations will stock popular toys and collectibles from brands like Lego, Barbie, Hot Wheels and Pokémon. Select stores will also feature Creator Studios for influencers and content creators. The move marks a significant comeback for the retailer, which filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and shuttered its remaining U.S. stores in 2018.

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