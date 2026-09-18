FAA set to roll out AI air traffic tool at Washington-area airports, reports say

The Federal Aviation Administration could start using an AI tool to help with air traffic control as soon as Monday, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

The software is called Strategic Management of Airspace Routing Trajectories, or SMART. It's designed to help air traffic controllers reduce cancellations and delays.

It will debut at airports in the Washington, D.C. area, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing industry officials.

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Earlier this month, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy touted the new tool, claiming it has been three decades since the FAA implemented upgrades to its software.

According to Politico, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the goal is to roll the SMART tool out on a wider scale after a 90-day testing period.