Trump set to address the UN General Assembly, with Iran in focus

President Donald Trump is expect to tout the US peace efforts to world leaders at the UN General Assembly next week, as the conflict with Iran looms large in the backdrop.

Trump is expected to deliver remarks Tuesday and hold key meetings with leaders.

“We expect the president will highlight how he has and his administration have confronted complex problems head-on around the world,” U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said.

Trump is expected to highlight peace deals under his administration, issues “frankly neglected by past administrations,” “the importance of ensuring that Iran never has a nuclear weapon,” and U.S. accomplishments, according to Waltz, “including in the Western Hemisphere, progress on the president's 20-point peace plan in Gaza, and more.”

Iran is expected to be a “key topic of conversation and diplomacy,” according to senior U.S. officials, who note support form other countries in condemning Iranian attacks against civilian infrastructure and shipping and tout oil flows, economic pressure and the U.S.’ continued blockade.

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It comes as Trump appears to consider his next moves in Iran, but believes they want to amen a deal. Earlier in the week, Axios reported Trump told the outlet he has a “big decision coming up. Do I want to go in and annihilate them or do I not?”

““In one way or another, we expect the Iranian regime to abandon its pursuit of a nuclear weapon,” a senior U.S. official said.

Trump is expected to hold a meeting with leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council while at UNGA.

“I think just continuing to have that engagement and that diplomacy with our our Gulf partners in that meeting will be incredibly important. But also, as you all know, the president truly values hearing from them and hearing their concerns,” said the official.

Officials did not confirm whether U.S. and Iranian officials will meet, with some Iranian officials granted visas to attend. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to be at UNGA after the President leaves given his speaking slot scheduled by the UN is later in the week, according to the officials who believed his presence would be “quite limited” noting it falls in the middle of Israel’s election cycle.

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Trump is expected to meet for the first time with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, as well as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The president will also meet with Venezuelan acting president Delcy Rodriguez for the first time.

Meanwhile, officials expect a number of other topics to be central to the week including undersea cables, trade and AI with a security council meeting led by France expected.

The meeting comes as the U.S. has sought to reform the UN, including by slimming its budget and staff footprint.