Each year, the Department of Agriculture estimates that 30% to 40% of the U.S. food supply goes uneaten.

In 2019, the EPA estimated that about 96% of households' wasted food ended up in landfills, combustion facilities, or down the drain to the sewer system.

As we celebrate one of the biggest food-related holidays of the year, experts are sharing how you can avoid wasting food and money.

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The EPA says planning an "eat the leftovers" night after the holiday can be helpful.

"Casseroles, stir-fries, frittatas, soups, and smoothies are great ways to use Thanksgiving ingredients and leftovers," the organization wrote. "Search for websites that provide suggestions for using leftover holiday ingredients."

Your freezer is your best friend as well.

Meat may be the obvious choice to freeze, but you can also freeze bread, sliced fruit, stuffing/dressing, cranberry sauce and casseroles.

When it comes to the turkey, remember the two-hour rule.

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You should never leave perishable food out at room temperature for more than two hours, and no more than one hour if the temperature is above 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

Carve and divide the leftover turkey into smaller pieces before storing it. Use refrigerated leftovers within four days or freeze them for longer.

If you have unused, nonperishable food you don't need, consider donating it to a local food pantry or shelter.