Black Friday may still be days away, but shoppers looking for holiday bargains don’t necessarily have to wait.

A new analysis from WalletHub ranks JCPenney as the best place to shop for Black Friday deals this year, followed by Macy’s and Target.

Many of those sales are already underway, continuing a trend that has stretched Black Friday promotions well beyond the traditional post-Thanksgiving shopping day.

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"It's become Black November essentially,” WalletHub’s Chip Lupo said. “JCPenney can get you an average discount of almost 75%, Macy's 50, about 56% and Target at about 39%. Now, of course, that depends on the categories."

Across the retailers it analyzed, WalletHub found the average Black Friday discount was 36.3%.

Experts generally recommend looking for discounts of at least 30% when shopping Black Friday sales. If an item on your holiday shopping list reaches that threshold, it may be worth buying rather than waiting for a deeper discount.

Shoppers looking for electronics such as laptops and phones may have more reason to wait. Prices on some electronics could fall further as retailers clear out inventory ahead of the new year.

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