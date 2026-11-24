This holiday season you could enjoy holiday movies and sitcoms all while earning a paycheck.
DirecTV and CableTV.com are working together to find the “Chief of Cheer.” The individual chosen has to complete 12 days of holiday-themed viewing challenges.
But there is some work involved.
You’ll have daily challenges, including finding and watching a truly terrible holiday movie and giving your family and friends control over a choice.
Here's a look at the "12 Days of Cheer" tasks:
- Day 1: Watch a Christmas classic
- Day 2: Rewatch your childhood holiday favorite
- Day 3: Watch a holiday movie you’ve never seen
- Day 4: Watch a holiday rom-com
- Day 5: Watch a black-and-white Christmas classic
- Day 6: Watch the worst-rated holiday movie you can find
- Day 7: Watch a Christmas episode of your favorite sitcom
- Day 8: Pair a holiday movie with the perfect themed snack
- Day 9: Let a family member or friend choose what you watch
- Day 10: Watch a movie selected by CableTV.com followers
- Day 11: Watch your pick for the ultimate Christmas Eve movie
- Day 12: Give the Gift of Cheer: select a charity to receive $2,500
The winner gets $2,500 to keep after completing the challenges.
And there’s a feel-good bonus: another $2,500 will be donated to a charity of the winner’s choice.
Applications close on December 6.