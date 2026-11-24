This holiday season you could enjoy holiday movies and sitcoms all while earning a paycheck.

DirecTV and CableTV.com are working together to find the “Chief of Cheer.” The individual chosen has to complete 12 days of holiday-themed viewing challenges.

But there is some work involved.

You’ll have daily challenges, including finding and watching a truly terrible holiday movie and giving your family and friends control over a choice.

Here's a look at the "12 Days of Cheer" tasks:



Day 1: Watch a Christmas classic

Day 2: Rewatch your childhood holiday favorite

Day 3: Watch a holiday movie you’ve never seen

Day 4: Watch a holiday rom-com

Day 5: Watch a black-and-white Christmas classic

Day 6: Watch the worst-rated holiday movie you can find

Day 7: Watch a Christmas episode of your favorite sitcom

Day 8: Pair a holiday movie with the perfect themed snack

Day 9: Let a family member or friend choose what you watch

Day 10: Watch a movie selected by CableTV.com followers

Day 11: Watch your pick for the ultimate Christmas Eve movie

Day 12: Give the Gift of Cheer: select a charity to receive $2,500

The winner gets $2,500 to keep after completing the challenges.

And there’s a feel-good bonus: another $2,500 will be donated to a charity of the winner’s choice.

Applications close on December 6.