If you're flying for Thanksgiving, it's expected to be exceptionally busy.

In total, across the nine-day Thanksgiving travel period, the FAA is forecasting more than 417,000 flights.

That would make this the busiest Thanksgiving travel stretch in 16 years.

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Weather could complicate some trips**, however,** so travelers are advised to keep checking their flight status leading up to their trips.

Storms are possible in Florida and along the Gulf Coast Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain later moving into the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

The FAA is also tightening runway safety rules ahead of the travel rush. The Associated Press reported that beginning Tuesday, “controllers can only permit an aircraft to ‘Line Up and Wait’ when their tower has a supervisor on duty who is not simultaneously working another control position.”

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Air traffic controllers have reportedly warned some pilots that there could be backups because of this.

All of this comes less than two weeks after a historic nationwide ground stop in which thousands of flights were halted and thousands more were canceled.