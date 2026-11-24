Americans are feeling a lot better about the economy heading into the holidays, and experts are seeing a much bigger jump in that confidence than anyone was expecting.

The monthly Consumer Confidence Index that the Conference Board puts out was released Tuesday morning, and it surged to 103.3 in November. That's up from about 92 in October, and economists were bracing for barely any change, so this was a big surprise.

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Confidence is now back to where it was in January of last year, making nearly two years of difference since we've seen consumer confidence this high. So what changed?

The Conference Board says that uncertainty eased once the midterms were over and people were feeling better about jobs. Fewer Americans say that jobs are hard to find, and fewer expect them to dry up. Also, a key gauge of how people see the next six months has climbed back above the level that has historically pointed to a recession.

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But there is still a catch: Consumers are still looking at prices, and they expect them to rise about 5.7% over the next year. Prices did go up again in October, and the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates in December, which also impacts prices.