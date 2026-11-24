Two turkeys named Freedom and Feathers were receiving Thanksgiving pardons from President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Both birds will get a reprieve from ending up on a Thanksgiving dinner table, but only one of them was present at a ceremonial pardon at the White House. The public voted online for which of the West Virginia native birds would get the in-person honor from Trump.

Both turkeys will live out their days at Texas A&M University.

Tuesday's event was the 79th turkey pardoning, according to the White House, but the tradition did not become annual until George H.W. Bush's administration in 1989.

Typically a light-hearted moment before the quintessential American holiday, the turkey pardoning can offer a brief departure from politics and policy.

An early story of presidential turkey pardoning dates to Abraham Lincoln's administration, according to the White House Historical Association, when he granted a reprieve to a bird that was to be served for Christmas dinner after his son Tad intervened on the gobbler's behalf.

Nearly a century later, a photographer captured the moment a smiling Dwight Eisenhower fed a cranberry to a speckled turkey in 1954. In 1963, John F. Kennedy, just days before he was fatally shot in Texas, pardoned a turkey that wore around its neck a sign that said, “Good Eating, Mr. President.”

In 2024, Joe Biden relished wordplay while pardoning Peach and Blossom, who came from a farm in Minnesota. Peach, Biden said, “lives by the motto, ‘Keep calm and gobble on.’” Blossom has a different motto: “No fowl play. Just Minnesota nice.”

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But politics isn't always absent.

In 2025, the first year of Trump's second term, he spared the turkeys but spent part of the ceremony attacking his political opponents. He said then that the birds should be named Chuck and Nancy — after Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

“I would never pardon those people," Trump said at the time.

