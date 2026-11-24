As millions of Americans prepare to fly for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Federal Aviation Administration is tightening the rules governing a common air traffic control practice used to keep flights moving.

Beginning Tuesday, controllers can only permit an aircraft to “Line Up and Wait” when their tower has a supervisor on duty who is not simultaneously working another control position.

The procedure allows controllers to move an aircraft on a runway before clearing it for takeoff, helping expedite departures.

It’s not clear why the FAA decided to implement the new rule during the busy Thanksgiving travel week. However the agency says the change “will not impact airport operations.”

Air traffic controllers have warned some pilots there could be backups.

“They are saying we need a standalone in-charge controller or supervisor behind us if we are to do it,” a controller in Albuquerque told a pilot on Monday, in audio recorded by ATC.com.

RELATED STORY | FAA temporarily stops router installations connected to air travel stoppage

“That’s probably going to cause some delays,” the Southwest Airlines pilot responded.

“Yeah,” the controller agreed.

Nationally, the air traffic controllers’ union, NATCA, said their employees “will continue to perform their duties with the same professionalism, dedication, and commitment to safety that they demonstrate every day.”

To combat decades-long staffing problems, the FAA often combines air traffic controller responsibilities and often has someone both directing planes and supervising other controllers.

In the new directive issued by the FAA, the agency cited concerns about distractions when supervisors juggle multiple roles. The notice does not identify any specific safety incidents that prompted the change.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.