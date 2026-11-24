A New York judge on Monday urged Kalshi to reach a compromise limiting bets on sports and culture contracts by anyone younger than 21 years old while denying a temporary restraining order that risked shutting down the prediction market across all 50 states.

The potential compromise was raised during a hearing when a state judge heard arguments over the New York attorney general’s claims that Kalshi is operating an illegal gambling platform by failing to obtain a state gambling license, not paying taxes, and allowing users below the legal betting age to participate. The state is seeing a temporary restraining order to shut down Kalshi from offering bets within or from New York.

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Judge Melissa Crane said she was “very concerned” about the risks to people under 21 years old, who under state law are banned from gambling. Kalshi allows anyone 18 years old and up to use their platform.

“Would your client be willing, at least in New York, to stop these (contracts or bets) for 18- to 21-year-olds just to have a compromise at this point?” she asked.

“We are open to engaging” on 18- to 20-year-olds issue,” said Grant Mainland, a lawyer for Kalshi. He said they could work out a form of “interim compliance” during the litigation as it relates to sports and culture contracts. He added Kalshi has a number of consumer protections already in place.

The judge is giving both sides until Monday, November 30, to reach a deal.

“I would like the parties to discuss a way of safeguarding for that age group ultimately,” she said.

Judge rejects full shutdown in New York

Crane told the NYAG’s office she was denying the TRO request because “You’re really seeking the ultimate relief in the case upfront without me even hearing from the defense. It seems to me I’d be reversed in a minute if I issued the full TRO that you want.”

She said she was also concerned about a broader market disruption if all bets on Kalshi were frozen.

Mainland told the judge a TRO is a “recipe for chaos” and would put millions of people at risk by freezing their trades. “It would be a market emergency. A sudden shut down of that would be totally unprecedented.”

Brent Tomer, an attorney for the NYAG’s office, defended the need for a TRO, saying betting on Kalshi has exploded since the New York gaming commission first sent a cease-and-desist letter in September 2025. Kalshi’s valuation went from $5 billion to $40 billion and the volume of contracts is now $118 billion, up from $5 billion over the same period, he said.

“Eighty-five percent of that on their platform relates to sport betting,” Tomer said.

The judge said she would set an expedited schedule with briefs due over the next few weeks and a hearing in early January.

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The decision comes against the backdrop of a broader debate within the courts over whether prediction market platforms fall exclusively under the oversight of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission or are subject to state gaming laws. The Supreme Court has been petitioned to resolve the split.

After the hearing, a spokesperson for Kalshi said, “The judge denied the State’s request for a TRO, recognizing that there are complex questions about derivatives and preemption. We remain committed to working with the State on a path forward that works for our 1.5 million customers and for the state of New York.”

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