Marvel won't screen "Avengers: Doomsday" for early awards contests, according to Variety.

According to the outlet, the production company says it doesn't want any spoilers to slip out.

Marvel is no stranger to spoilers. In years past, movies have featured major plot twists, character deaths and behind-the-scenes leaks, just to name a few examples.

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Tom Holland became famous for accidentally revealing details, in fact he was often paired with Benedict Cumberbatch specifically during press tours for Infinity War, to keep Holland on track.

In additional effort to prevent spoilers, many actors have been given limited scripts in the past to prevent any slip-ups when press-junket time comes around.

Variety added that the film isn't up for the Critics Choice Awards, BAFTAs or Golden Globes.

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However, the outlet says it will be an Oscar contender.

The movie premieres in Los Angeles on December 14, four days before it becomes available nationally.

Variety reports that puts the premiere one day ahead of when 12 Academy Awards shortlists are set to come out.