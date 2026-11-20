It's been 13 years since the last Grand Theft Auto video game released. For some fans of the series, it's been a long wait.

"I couldn't even walk inside the game store and go purchase it myself. Now I'm old enough I get to go purchase it myself," fan Robert Stewart said.

"I'm going to be in the house for the rest of the winter. Ain't nobody going to see me but my job, maybe," said Timothy Murdock.

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A PCMag survey finds up to 12.5 million Americans plan to take time off or shift their schedules to play, and the hype is paying off. Pre-orders topped $1.65 billion, breaking the PlayStation Store's all-time record. The download is a massive 212GB, more than a quarter of the average household's monthly data usage.

PCMag's Jordan Minor calls this one of the last true unifying moments in pop culture.

"We live in this attention economy where people are looking in 18 different directions at any given moment, and so the fact that there is this one focus and this unity is really fascinating," Minor said.

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And that cultural moment goes well beyond gaming.

A 34-track album for the game drops Friday. Grammy-winning French duo Justice wrote the score for the game with collaborations from artists like SIA and Tame Impala.

The game itself can run you up to $100 but Minor says the biggest cost is the console.

"Historically, video game consoles would go down in price as they get older, but because of the RAM crisis and all those AI shenanigans, game consoles are actually getting more expensive," he said.