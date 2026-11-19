Global wine production is expected to stay near record lows this year.

The International Organization of Vine and Wine estimates that about 30 billion bottles will be produced worldwide.

That's roughly in line with 2024, when production hit its lowest level since 1961.

Heat, drought and frost are hurting vineyards in major wine-producing regions. The U.S. is facing a weak year for the third year in a row.

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The report found that the global figure reflects low production in several major wine-producing countries, including the U.S., France, Italy, Australia, Argentina and Chile.

"Together, these six countries account for much of the continued weakness in global output," the report reads. "The recovery in Spain and larger harvests in South Africa, Romania and Brazil partly offset these shortfalls. Production in several countries in Eastern Europe and the Caucasus also remained relatively high, although these positive contributions were insufficient to lift global output above its recent low levels."

U.S. production is expected to fall 5% as weather conditions affect grapes in California.

At the same time, demand is slipping. Global wine consumption fell nearly 3% last year.