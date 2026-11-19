More than a dozen airlines are now offering stripped-down business-class fares, giving travelers some of the perks of business class for a lower price, Business Insider noted in a recent report.

Delta, United, Air France and Qatar Airways are among the carriers offering the option.

You still get the premium seat, sometimes a lie-flat bed, but you may give up perks like lounge access, free seat selection or checked bags that most business-class fares offer.

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The savings vary.

Delta says one basic business fare was about 7 percent cheaper than a traditional business-class fare, while a United flight from Houston to Lima was about $100 cheaper.

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Unbundling premium fares can give customers more choice without requiring them to pay for every perk.

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But Business Insider says critics argue it could have the opposite effect, with traditionally all-inclusive fares gradually becoming unbundled as airlines continue to raise prices.

And if you're looking for not only the best bang for your buck but also all-around comfort, Forbes named this year's best airlines and airports.

Delta took the top spot among U.S. airlines, earning praise for its first-class and business-class amenities, while Emirates was named best international airline.