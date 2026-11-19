The holiday travel rush is upon us. Here’s what you need to know to prepare for a smoother travel experience. According to AAA, 81.5 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, including 6 million traveling by air.

My biggest advice? Pack your patience, expect the unexpected and have more than one backup plan.

Tip #1: Stay Ahead of Flight Delays and Cancellations

Before heading to the airport, download your airline's mobile app and turn on notifications. This allows you to monitor flight changes and potentially rebook directly through the app if your flight is disrupted.

I also recommend checking weather conditions at your departure and arrival airports.

If you're still booking, consider an early morning flight. Should something go wrong, you may have more opportunities to catch another flight later that day.

Here's one of my favorite travel hacks: If your flight gets canceled, get in the airline's customer service line while simultaneously calling its customer service number. Check the app, too. Whichever option connects you to assistance first could save valuable time.

Tip #2: Pack Smart for Unexpected Disruptions

Don't put all your clothes in one checked suitcase. I also recommend packing extra outfits in your carry-on, along with medications, chargers and other essentials.

Another packing hack to consider comes from Holly Firfer’s parents: They split some of their clothing between each other's suitcases. If one bag gets lost, they still have something to wear.

Tip #3: Give Yourself Extra Time at the Airport

This holiday season, I recommend arriving at least 3 hours before a domestic flight and 3 to 4 hours before an international departure.

If you have TSA PreCheck or CLEAR, take advantage of those expedited security options.

You can also check your airport's website for estimated security wait times before leaving home.

Tip #4: Know Your Rights When Flights Go Wrong

If your flight is canceled or significantly delayed, you may be entitled to a refund if you decide not to travel.

Depending on whether the airline is at fault for the disruption, you may also qualify for meal vouchers, hotel accommodations or rebooking assistance.

Visit transportation.gov and review the Department of Transportation's Airline Cancellation and Delay Dashboard to understand what your airline offers.

Don't forget to review your travel insurance policy and credit card benefits for additional protection.

Tip #5: Don't Forget About Road Trip Preparation

Before hitting the road, check weather forecasts, traffic conditions and potential delays using navigation apps like Google Maps or Waze.

Be sure to have a roadside emergency kit in your vehicle with essentials.

Overall, the keys to an easier holiday travel experience include being prepared, knowing your options and giving yourself extra time so travel disruptions don’t steal your holiday joy.