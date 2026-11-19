President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has granted a posthumous pardon to baseball legend Pete Rose, the sport's all-time hits leader who was banned from Major League Baseball for gambling.

"I have just given a Complete and Total Pardon to the Late, Great Pete Rose, a true Baseball SUPERSTAR & LEGEND," Trump wrote in a social media post.

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Rose, who died in September 2024 at age 83, holds MLB's all-time record with 4,256 career hits. He played in 3,562 games, also a major league record, and finished his career with a .303 batting average.

John Minchillo/AP FILE -In this June 24, 2016, file photo, former Cincinnati Reds player Pete Rose (14) holds his place marker during a ceremony to honor the 1976 World Series champion team, before the Reds' baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Cincinnati.

Despite his accomplishments, Rose was permanently banned from baseball in 1989 after an investigation found he had bet on games while managing the Cincinnati Reds. He later acknowledged betting on baseball.

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His troubles continued the following year, when Rose pleaded guilty to two felony counts of filing false federal income tax returns.

In announcing the pardon, Trump criticized Major League Baseball for excluding Rose from the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

A presidential pardon does not automatically grant admission to the Baseball Hall of Fame, which has its own eligibility and selection procedures.