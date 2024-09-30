Pete Rose, legendary MLB hitter who was banned for betting, dies at 83

Pete Rose, the storied Major League Baseball player and manager, has died at the age of 83, his agent said Monday.

Rose spent most of his professional playing time with the Cincinnati Reds, and also played for the Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos. In that time he won three World Series titles, set records for number of games played, plate appearances and longest hitting streak in the National League and collected a league-leading 4,256 career hits.

The Cincinnati Reds organization released a statement on Rose's passing Monday.

"He was one of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen, and every team he played for was better because of him," Reds principal owner Bob Castellini said.

Rose also managed the Reds from 1984 to 1989.

But Rose received a ban from the MLB in 1989 for betting on baseball. The league said its investigation had found "extensive betting activity by Pete Rose in connection with professional baseball and, in particular, Cincinnati Reds games, during the 1985, 1986, and 1987 baseball seasons."

The finding made Rose ineligible for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rose denied the allegations against him and repeatedly petitioned to have his Hall of Fame eligibility reinstated.

Rose died at his home in Las Vegas.

