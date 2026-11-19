Beloved hippo Fiona has died, the Cincinnati Zoo announced Thursday.

Fiona, who became a global celebrity after her premature birth in 2017, underwent care this week after swallowing a knit hat that entered her enclosure.

The knit hat entered Hippo Cove after a visitor threw it into the air and a ceiling fan swept it inside. Fiona then swallowed it.

Veterinarians and staff worked to help her pass the hat. However, the medical emergency was too much to overcome.

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According to officials, surgery on hippos like Fiona is extremely difficult. Their massive weight, thick skin and aquatic adaptations make many traditional veterinary treatments difficult.

Fiona became known around the world after becoming the first Nile hippo to be imaged on an ultrasound prenatally. She was born six weeks premature in 2017.

Fiona the hippo dies after eating knit hat

Newborn hippos usually weigh between 55 and 100 pounds. Fiona was 29 pounds.

Fiona was too small to stand and nurse from her mom, Bibi, which meant that the Zoo's care team had to step in and figure out how to feed her, keep her warm and manage critical care 24/7.

Recently, Scripps News Group's WCPO in Cincinnati spoke with a retired nurse who helped save Fiona during that time. Darcy Dolman provided Fiona with a life-saving IV at just 3 weeks old.

"She's more than really any hippo. Anybody's going through any difficult challenge, we're thinking about her, thinking, well, Fiona did it, so it's something that all of us can really help. She's really a light force, I think, in looking at challenging times throughout our life," Dolman told WCPO.

The Cincinnati Zoo noted that Fiona became "a beloved symbol of hope and a source of inspiration for millions of people."

With her story of perseverance, she quickly became a fan favorite. "The Fiona Show" launched on Facebook in August 2017, and her popularity inspired children's books and a mural.

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Fiona also became known for predicting the winner of the Super Bowl each year.

The zoo made the announcement on Instagram Thursday afternoon.

It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency.



The vet staff tried everything they could to help her after she ingested a hat that ended up in her habitat by accident last week. Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome. The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover.



We know everyone in the community will be crushed by this news, as we all are.



Please keep her keepers and everyone who tried to help her in your thoughts as they try to navigate and come to terms with this shocking news. They are also, understandably, asking for space at this time.

Following her death, a number of individuals paid their respects, including Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Fiona was a symbol of perseverance and joy in Cincinnati. She brought smiles to so many faces, from kids to parents to visitors from around the world," Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval wrote on social media. "Our city is heartbroken, but we couldn't be more grateful that she was part of our lives and our community as a whole."

"Rest in peace, Fiona. The queen of the Queen City," wrote the Bengals.

“We are in shock at the moment,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike. “We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn’t anymore.”

“Our animal care team was heroic in their efforts to save her," added Jenike. "They did everything possible, but her body couldn’t fight anymore,” said Jenike. “She was dearly loved by her Zoo family and countless others around the world. Her loss will be felt deeply by so many.”