A new report from Circana has found that consumers are looking for new ways to budget around holiday meals, including prepared foods, catering and retailer-supported meal solutions.

“Consumers are not abandoning holiday spending, they’re becoming increasingly purposeful about where and how they spend,” said Kiara Barrett, head of global thought leadership at Circana. “Throughout 2026, we’ve seen shoppers shift toward a new definition of value, one that extends beyond price alone. While affordability remains important, consumers continue to prioritize purchases that create meaningful moments, strengthen personal connections, improve everyday life, or simply deliver a sense of joy.”

Circana's data also found that delivery is increasingly popular on the evening before Thanksgiving. According to the report, delivery visits that evening are 32% higher than on a normal day. Pizza is a popular choice for those orders.

The study found that consumers are also getting a leg up on preparing for the holiday season, with almost one-quarter expecting at least some holiday meals eaten at home to be ordered precooked from a restaurant or grocery store.

While Thanksgiving tends to be a slower time for foodservice, those who do get their meals from restaurants and other foodservice locations are more likely to dine in. According to Circana, mid-scale family-style restaurants and coffee and donut shops are among the most popular locations on Thanksgiving Day.