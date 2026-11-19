Thursday is National Rural Health Day, a day set aside to recognize the importance of health care in rural towns and cities across the country.

But lots of people who live in those cities are concerned that their health care and their hospitals are going away because of changes to Medicare and Medicaid policies under President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill.

Doctor Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, joined Scripps News to talk about the health of the programs.

"Medicaid was the payer of last for a lot of these folks. You cannot lose Medicaid. And if you spend 50% more money on Medicaid, as we did during COVID, and still can't stabilize it, you're going to bankrupt it," Oz said.

"The real issue is where do we want to invest our money? We're going to spend 200 billion dollars more on Medicaid, which by the way, makes the growth rate of Medicaid, which is for impoverished fellow Americans. The same as the growth rate for Medicare. So older people and poor people could have the same additional amount of money spent on their health care. The challenge that a lot of Americans are upset about is 'Why is it I can't get access to affordable care, find a doctor, get the medications I want?' So you've got to take the health care system and actually start to tear it apart a little bit. So, for example, let's talk about pharmaceutical pricing. We negotiated discounts from pharmaceutical companies. They resulted in the biggest drop of prices for pharmaceuticals since Bobby Kennedy's uncle was president, 60 years ago. So we actually dropped the price for pharmaceuticals. We have to do the same for hospital costs, for the price of insurance, for the middlemen involved in the process. And if you do that and then you invest in a few areas that are really, really fallen off, for example, rural healthcare," he said.

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"Urban America is living longer. We have to fix that problem by investing in rural areas, bring more doctors and nurses in there, bring more technology in there, allow bigger institutions to help smaller ones. Use the power of the purse to support folks living in rural America, meeting them where they live."

Watch the full interview with Oz in the video above.