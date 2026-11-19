Thanksgiving meal kits have long been a popular option for Americans who want a traditional holiday meal without spending hours in the kitchen.

Los Angeles-area grocery store Erewhon is drawing attention for its new Thanksgiving meal kit. For $749, customers can get a complete Thanksgiving feast similar to meal kits available for much less at many grocery stores.

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The kit includes a cooked free-range turkey, sourdough and roasted vegetable stuffing, rainbow carrots, Brussels sprouts, garlic mashed potatoes, turkey gravy and a deep-dish pumpkin pie. Erewhon says the kit feeds eight to 10 people.

“This thoughtfully curated selection brings together traditional holiday elements in one comprehensive offering,” the grocer said.

For those looking for a smaller option, Erewhon also offers a meal kit that feeds four to six people. Its sides include wild rice stuffing, green beans with almonds, garlic mashed potatoes, turkey gravy and pumpkin pie.

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The prepared meal from Erewhon is far more expensive than what a typical American could expect to pay for a Thanksgiving meal.

According to data released Wednesday by the American Farm Bureau Federation, a traditional Thanksgiving meal for 10 people is expected to cost $58.63, up from $55.18. The Farm Bureau estimate includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls, peas, cranberries, a vegetable tray and pumpkin pie with whipped cream, with enough food for 10 servings.

By comparison, Erewhon’s $749 meal could cost nearly $75 per person if it serves 10 people, while the Farm Bureau estimate works out to less than $6 per person.

“High diesel prices and a shortage of farm labor have taken a toll on the farm level of the food supply chain,” said AFBF Deputy Chief Economist Faith Parum. “But, looking at the big picture, America’s families are still fortunate to spend a smaller percentage of their disposable income on food than almost anywhere else in the world.”

