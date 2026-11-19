Samantha Foster has spent most of the last two decades outside the health insurance system. The one year her family did have a traditional plan, she said, was enough.

"We were really miserable during insurance, playing the games, jumping from this doctor to that doctor," Foster said. "All of my doctors I've had, I had to give up almost 50% of them because they weren't within network."

Foster and her husband, Jonathan Foster, are entrepreneurs who live near San Antonio and run a YouTube channel called The Pink Envelope . Instead of buying insurance, they belong to a health sharing plan, where members pay a monthly fee and pool their money to cover one another's medical bills.

It's an arrangement more Americans are weighing this open enrollment season, as health insurance gets more expensive. Annual premiums for employer-sponsored family coverage reached $28,303 this year, up 28% since 2021, according to KFF's 2026 Employer Health Benefits Survey . Each worker’s share of that bill rose 9% in a single year, to $7,471. For people who buy their own coverage, the picture is tougher: enhanced federal subsidies expired at the end of 2025, and insurers have proposed a median 15% increase for 2027 after hikes of more than 20% this year, according to the Commonwealth Fund .

Health sharing companies have noticed. Modern Healthcare reported earlier this year that subscribers to CrowdHealth, a fast-growing crowdfunding platform, more than doubled, while the Christian sharing ministry Medi-Share grew to 350,000 members after radio and influencer campaigns.

But health policy experts warn these plans are not insurance, and the people who join them may not fully understand what they're giving up.

Health sharing began in religious communities. JoAnn Volk, a research professor at the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy, said the arrangements were meant for people whose faith kept them from buying insurance.

When the Affordable Care Act required most Americans to carry insurance, sharing ministry members were exempted from the penalty.

Since then, Volk said, the plans have grown well beyond that original audience, often through marketing that mimics insurance, with monthly payments that resemble premiums and member costs that resemble deductibles.

"It's marketed in ways that make it really look like insurance," she said.

Newer platforms like CrowdHealth aren't faith-based at all, which the Fosters said was part of the appeal. The Fosters first joined a Christian health sharing ministry about 18 years ago, after leaving their parents' coverage to start their own business. Back then, Samantha Foster said, the paperwork was mailed back and forth, and getting reimbursed could take 60 to 90 days.

The bigger problem, she said, was that bills weren't always paid in full.

"There were multiple times when we were with Samaritan Ministries where they only reimbursed us 60%," she said. When those shortfalls stretched across several months, members voted on raising dues. "It got to a point where we were voting for increasing dues every quarter. And I was like, I'm done. This is insanity. Somebody's not managing the books well."

The family moved to CrowdHealth in 2023. Members pay a monthly "advocacy fee" of $60 per person, plus a share of other members' bills each month, up to a set cap. When a member has a medical event, they pay the first $500, and the community funds the rest of eligible bills.

The Fosters say they pay about $494 a month for their family of four.

"With CrowdHealth, I get a bill, I snap a picture of it with my cell phone, hit submit, and I'm done through an app," Samantha Foster said.

The system also runs on a kind of karma. CrowdHealth gives members a "generosity score" based on how consistently they help fund others' bills. When a member submits their own bill, other members can see whether it's been flagged as reliable. Christopher Gimmer, an entrepreneur in Sarasota, Florida, who has used CrowdHealth for three years, wrote in his review of the service that ignoring too many requests can affect how quickly and fully your own bills get funded.

The Fosters' biggest test came when their daughter, Emma, suddenly lost use of her leg from the knee down. Doctors diagnosed foot drop, a nerve problem more typical in older adults.

"They're like, wow, she's got something that you typically don't see in a kid. This is an over 80-year-old type problem," Samantha Foster said. "We had to go through neurologists and testing... this doctor to that doctor."

The treatment generated nine separate bills, from specialists to physical therapy to a custom leg brace. The family paid $500 once, and the community funded the rest, about $3,500, according to the Fosters. Emma has since fully recovered.

Both families say much of the savings comes from paying as cash patients, which often unlocks steep discounts. Samantha Foster said she negotiates prices up front.

"I've been negotiating bills for 20 years. So I'm pretty savvy and cutthroat," she said.

Gimmer, who moved to the U.S. from Canada in 2021, said he left traditional insurance after watching his individual premium climb year after year with a higher deductible.

"I just found that it was kind of crazy to spend that much money when, like, I never really needed to access the health care system," he said.

When his son was rushed to the emergency room with croup this year, the hospital bill topped $4,100. After CrowdHealth flagged that the hospital hadn't applied a self-pay discount, Gimmer called and got the bill cut by 60%, to about $1,650. He paid $500, and members covered the rest.

"It was super fast, pretty painless," Gimmer said. "I got the money in my bank account within like two weeks."

Unlike insurance plans under the ACA, sharing plans can decide who gets in. CrowdHealth does not accept tobacco users or people above certain weight limits, and membership ends at 65, according to a consumer advisory from Maryland's insurance regulator. Bills tied to pre-existing conditions are not eligible for crowdfunding in a member's first two years.

"It is for people who have a goal lifestyle to be healthy," Samantha Foster said. "So if you're like, I do smoke, I do drink daily... you're not a match."

Gimmer sees those rules as fair. He compared them to car insurance, where drivers with more accidents pay higher rates.

"It tends to attract people that take care of their health and are, you know, community-oriented," he said. "We're kind of all in this together."

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The model has other gaps. Jonathan Foster said long-term prescriptions are a pain point for some friends who are members.

"They have expensive medications, but they did the math and it's still cheaper than their traditional insurance," he said.

Pooling money to pay for one another's care can sound like universal health care, the idea behind proposals such as Medicare for All. But the two work in nearly opposite ways. Universal systems aim to cover everyone, regardless of health, typically through taxes. Sharing plans can screen out people who are more likely to need care, and they don't promise to pay.

"The idea of universal healthcare sounds amazing," Jonathan Foster said. "I just don't know what it would look like for our country."

He sees CrowdHealth as a return to what insurance was meant to be.

"We're a group that's committed to paying each other's medical bills and to share the burden," he said.

Volk said the biggest risk is one many members don't fully grasp: these plans are under no legal obligation to pay.

"Something that is not insurance means you have no guarantee of any claims being paid ever... I think it's really hard to understand," she said.

Insurers, she noted, must pay the benefits they promise, give consumers the right to an independent appeal, and keep enough money in reserve to cover claims. Sharing plans face none of those requirements.

"It's entirely in the hands of the healthcare sharing ministry to decide what will get paid, if it gets paid, and in what amount," Volk said.

The data that does exist raises concerns. When Colorado became the first state to require sharing plans to report detailed numbers, members of the plans operating there had submitted about $362 million in claims, but the plans deemed only about a third of that eligible for payment, according to an analysis Volk co-authored. Many plans excluded preventive care, mental health care and pre-existing conditions such as asthma, cancer and diabetes.

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Volk also warned of a broader ripple effect. When healthier people leave the insurance marketplace, the people left behind are sicker and more expensive to cover.

"The sicker individuals are still holding on to coverage no matter what, 'cause they can't afford to go without it," she said. "Healthier individuals or people that think they can go without are foregoing coverage. And so the premiums are gonna go up in the marketplaces even more."

CrowdHealth didn’t respond to Scripps News’ questions on residual impacts to the healthcare market, or the lack of guaranteed coverage.

Volk cautioned that if a sharing plan doesn't work out, it isn't easy to switch back. Discovering your plan won't cover a diagnosis does not qualify you for a special enrollment period on the ACA marketplace.