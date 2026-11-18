Have a frozen Thanksgiving turkey waiting in the freezer? Depending on how much it weighs, it may already be time to start thawing it.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends allowing the following amount of time to thaw a turkey in the refrigerator:

4 to 12 pounds: 1 to 3 days

12 to 16 pounds: 3 to 4 days

16 to 20 pounds: 4 to 5 days

20 to 24 pounds: 5 to 6 days

Running out of time? A turkey can also be thawed in cold water. Place it in a leak-proof bag, submerge it in cold tap water and change the water every 30 minutes.

The USDA says the cold-water method takes about:

4 to 12 pounds: 2 to 6 hours

12 to 16 pounds: 6 to 8 hours

16 to 20 pounds: 8 to 10 hours

20 to 24 pounds: 10 to 12 hours

A turkey thawed in the refrigerator can remain refrigerated for one to two days before cooking. A turkey thawed in cold water or the microwave should be cooked immediately.

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Still frozen on Thanksgiving Day? The USDA says a turkey can safely be cooked from frozen, but expect it to take about 50% longer.

No matter the method, cook the turkey to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

And never thaw a turkey on the counter. Check the packaging for leaks, use a food thermometer and wash your hands and surfaces frequently to reduce the risk of foodborne illness.

A turkey left at room temperature for more than two hours can become unsafe even if the center is still frozen because bacteria grow rapidly between 40 and 140 degrees, the food-safety "danger zone."

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If you plan to marinate or brine your turkey, remember to build that time into your thawing schedule.

