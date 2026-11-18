McDonald’s is celebrating a Christmas classic with a “Home Alone” Meal. The limited-time meal comes with collectible socks inspired by the movie.

It also includes pizza-flavored french fry seasoning in honor of Kevin McCallister’s favorite food.

“McShaker seasoning featuring notes of tangy tomato, savory garlic, Italian herbs and rich cheese. Simply drop the fries into the McShaker bag, add the seasoning and shake,” McDonald’s said.

The meal also comes with a dipping sauce inspired by Kevin’s love of cheese pizza.

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“Drench your meal in this creamy sauce blending rich tomato flavor, warm aged Parmesan cheese, garden herbs and a whisper of garlic,” McDonald’s said.

There’s also a nod to Kevin’s giant Plaza Hotel ice cream sundae with an Everything Sundae McFlurry.

“The best McDonald’s moments are the ones our fans make their own,” said Morgan Flatley, global chief marketing officer and head of new business ventures at McDonald’s. “Bringing together two icons people already love, McDonald’s and Home Alone, we’re giving fans across the globe a holiday moment to share and celebrate, through nostalgic flavors, collectible keepsakes and the kind of playful experience only McDonald’s can deliver.”

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Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin in the movie, also appears in the advertising campaign.

The meal will be available starting Dec. 1.

