Apple is looking for up to 200,000 Americans to help it study how people use artificial intelligence to understand their health.

The company's research project is called the Apple Health AI Usage Study and is in partnership with OpenEvidence, a clinical AI company.

Apple said that participants can use the app to ask health questions and receive responses that are "based on peer-reviewed medical research and clinical guidelines." However, it can't provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.

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What participants can do is use the app to help understand symptoms or conditions, put their personal health data into context, prepare for a medical appointment or create personalized exercise and meal plans, Apple said.

Participants can also choose whether or not they want to share more detailed health data like sleep, lab results and heart rate.

Apple said the health data from the study will not be used to train AI models.