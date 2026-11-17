Disney's fourth quarter performance beat Wall Street expectations as the entertainment giant's streaming services and theme parks drove revenue growth.

Disney also announced on Tuesday that it's looking for $3 billion in cost savings by fiscal 2029. The cost cuts include layoffs that Disney has enacted throughout the year. Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston said during the company's earnings call that savings will also come from IT and real estate consolidation, and that shared services are another opportunity.

The company continues to anticipate double-digit growth in earnings per share in fiscal 2027. The bulk of those earnings is expected in the first half of the year with the release of "Avengers: Doomsday" in December and the Super Bowl in February, which Disney will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC.

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The Experiences division, which includes Disney's six theme park resorts worldwide, its cruise line, merchandise and video game licensing, reported that operating income rose 20% to $2.25 billion in the fourth quarter, and revenue came in at $10.11 billion.

Overall attendance climbed 11%, or 4% excluding an extra week in the quarter, driven by strength at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland Paris. Attendance at domestic parks rose 11%, or 3% when removing the extra week. Disney said that it's still seeing lower attendance by international visitors at its domestic parks, but that the impact is smaller than it was in the third quarter.

The Walt Disney Co. cautioned earlier this year that its theme parks division would likely see modest growth due in part to declining tourism from abroad.

Despite some lingering attendance issues, park spending remains solid. Per capita guest spending increased 4% across domestic parks and 5% across international parks in the quarter, with strength at Disneyland Paris more than offsetting incremental weakness relative to the third quarter at its Hong Kong and Shanghai parks.

CEO Josh D'Amaro said during the company's earnings call that Disney is also looking into more ways that artificial intelligence can help park visitors, such as an AI-backed vacation planning tool in partnership with Google that is currently in beta testing.

Revenue for the entertainment streaming business — which includes Disney+ and Hulu — rose 17% to $11.89 billion in the quarter. Streaming revenue climbed 19% to $6.1 billion, with subscription revenue growing 22%.

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Disney continues its transformation from cable to streaming entertainment as viewers cut the cord in huge numbers. The company said that "Toy Story 5" attracted 20 million views in its first five days on Disney+ following its September premiere on the platform. And viewers are gearing up for the release of "Avengers: Doomsday," with Marvel viewership on Disney+ more than doubling in the quarter.

"By continuing to invest in our existing franchises while innovating to build new ones, we can reach new audiences and deepen our relationship with consumers for generations to come," D'Amaro and Johnston said in a letter to shareholders.

D'Amaro took over for Bob Iger earlier this year. He became the ninth CEO of the company, which is more than 100 years old, after overseeing Disney theme parks, cruises and resorts for about six years.

For the three months ended Oct. 3, Disney earned $2.61 billion, or $1.51 per share. It earned $1.31 billion, or 73 cents per share, a year ago.

Stripping out one-time charges and benefits, earnings were $1.77 per share. That's better than the $1.67 per share that analysts surveyed by FactSet were calling for.

Revenue for the Burbank, California, company increased 16% to $25.95 billion. Wall Street expected $25.2 billion in revenue.