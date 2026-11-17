Apple reported Tuesday that several of its popular services were experiencing outages around midday.

Services impacted include the App Store, Music and AppleCare. Later on Tuesday, Apple showed the services being restored, but other programs, such as Apple Business, were experiencing outages. Downdetector also noted an uptick in issues in other Apple apps, including Apple Pay and Apple Card. Apple said most of its services, including Apple Pay and Apple Card, were operational as of 1:45 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday.

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The reported outages come one day after JPMorgan Chase reported a nationwide outage of its online banking system. Also on Monday, United Airlines said it had a brief technical issue that briefly stopped some of its planes from departing on scheduled flights.

Late last week, Microsoft reported significant outages of several of its programs, including Outlook and Copilot.

There is no indication that any of the glitches are related.

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