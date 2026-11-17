The Federal Scholarship Tax Credit launches Jan. 1, 2027. Here's what it means for your family and your taxes.

Starting in 2027, American taxpayers have a new way to put money back in their pocket while helping kids access educational opportunities. The Federal Scholarship Tax Credit — also called the Education Freedom Tax Credit — lets individuals claim up to $1,700 and married couples up to $3,400 off their federal tax bill.

But the rules matter. Not every contribution qualifies, not every state is in, and families who want the scholarship money have to apply. Answer a few quick questions to see how this credit could apply to your situation.

$1,700 — Max credit per individual

$3,400 — Max credit for married couples

2027 — Program launches

Your Eligibility at a Glance

Max credit (individual)

States had until Jan. 1 to opt in. California, Washington state, Michigan, and Pennsylvania are currently holdouts, according to tracking by the Childrens Scholarship Fund. If your state later joins, you would become eligible.

Here is the key difference between this new credit and what most taxpayers are used to: a deduction lowers the amount of income the government taxes you on, but a credit comes straight off the taxes you actually owe. If you owe $4,000 in federal taxes and donate the maximum as an individual, your bill drops to $2,300. For a married couple donating the full $3,400, the savings are even sharper.

That distinction is why supporters of the program say it creates a genuine financial incentive — not just a feel-good write-off — for Americans to direct money toward K-12 education scholarships.

A credit is a dollar-for-dollar credit against your actual taxes owed Darla Romfo, president and CEO of the Childrens Scholarship Fund

Not just any organization qualifies to receive these donations. To be an approved scholarship-granting organization, or SGO, the group must serve at least two schools and at least 10 children. The Childrens Scholarship Fund is one example of an organization that meets those requirements.

If a family is approved for scholarship funding, the money can go toward a range of academic expenses — not only private school tuition. Tutoring, test preparation, and other educational tools are all on the table, as long as the expenditure can be shown to genuinely advance the child's learning.

It can go for enhanced tutoring. It could go for test prep. Some academic thing. We just want to make sure whatever it goes to actually moves the needle for the child Darla Romfo, president and CEO of the Childrens Scholarship Fund

How the Credit Works — Step by Step

Confirm your state has opted in — States had until Jan. 1 to join the program. Most have. California, Washington, Michigan, and Pennsylvania are currently holdouts. Check the Childrens Scholarship Fund tracker for the latest status. Find a qualifying scholarship-granting organization — Your contribution must go to an approved SGO — not directly to a school. The SGO must serve at least two schools and 10 or more children to qualify. Make your contribution before year-end — The credit applies to contributions made in the tax year starting Jan. 1, 2027. Keep your donation records — you will need them when filing. Claim the credit on your federal return — Individuals can claim up to $1,700; married couples filing jointly up to $3,400. This is a direct credit — it reduces your actual taxes owed, dollar for dollar. If you have a child who needs funding — apply separately — Receiving scholarship money is a separate process from claiming the tax credit. Parents must apply to an SGO directly. Approved funds can be used for tuition, tutoring, test prep, and other qualifying academic expenses.

The program has drawn sharp pushback from education advocates. More than 30 educator union leaders sent a letter to Democratic governors urging them to reject participation, arguing the credit functions like a school voucher — siphoning money away from public schools toward private institutions that operate outside the same accountability and civil rights frameworks.

Supporters counter that the program is designed to help all students, including those in public schools, by expanding the pool of educational resources available to families who may not be able to afford alternatives on their own.

What's True, What's Contested

This is a tax deduction, like other charitable giving.

Verdict: false

It is a tax credit — a dollar-for-dollar reduction of federal taxes owed, not just a reduction of taxable income. That is a meaningfully larger benefit than a standard charitable deduction.

The money can only be used for private school tuition.

Verdict: false

Scholarship funds can be used for a range of academic expenses including tutoring, test prep, and other educational needs — not exclusively tuition, and not exclusively at private schools.

The program reduces federal revenue significantly over time.

Verdict: true

The Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation — Congress's nonpartisan tax scorekeeper — estimates the program will reduce federal revenue by $25.9 billion over 10 years.

Every state is automatically part of the program.

Verdict: false

States had to affirmatively opt in by Jan. 1. Most did, but California, Washington state, Michigan, and Pennsylvania are among the states that have not participated, according to tracking by the Childrens Scholarship Fund.

The Debate: Public Schools vs. School Choice

More than 30 educator union leaders signed a letter to Democratic governors urging them to reject participation in the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit program. Their argument: programs like this function as voucher schemes that redirect public resources into private institutions operating without the same standards of accountability, transparency, civil rights protections, or democratic oversight as public schools.

Proponents of the program, including Darla Romfo of the Childrens Scholarship Fund, say that framing misrepresents the intent. The program is designed to reach families whose children are in public schools and who cannot afford supplemental educational support — tutoring, test prep, additional coursework — not just families seeking private school alternatives.

The tension is familiar in American education policy: programs designed to expand school choice often become flashpoints over whether expanded options strengthen or weaken the public school system. How states choose to participate — or not — will likely determine which effect dominates in practice.

How Well Do You Know the Education Tax Credit?

Four questions drawn from the details that matter most.

A taxpayer donates $1,700 to a qualifying SGO. Under this program, what actually happens to their federal tax bill?

Their taxable income drops by $1,700 — That would be a deduction. This program works differently — the $1,700 comes directly off the taxes owed, not off the income the government calculates taxes from. That is a significantly larger benefit.

Their taxes owed drop by $1,700 — Correct. It is a dollar-for-dollar credit against taxes owed — not a deduction from taxable income. That distinction is the financial engine of the entire program.

They receive a $1,700 refund check — A tax credit reduces what you owe — it does not automatically generate a refund. If you owe $1,700 or more, the credit zeroes out that liability.

Nothing — only businesses can claim it — Individual taxpayers can claim up to $1,700. Married couples filing jointly can claim up to $3,400. The credit is specifically available to individual filers.

Which of the following would NOT qualify as a scholarship-granting organization under this program?

A nonprofit serving 15 students across 3 schools — This would qualify. The minimum threshold is at least two schools and at least 10 children — this organization exceeds both.

A fund supporting 10 students at a single school — Correct — this would not qualify. Donations must go to an SGO serving at least two schools. A fund supporting only one school falls short of the requirement, even if it serves enough students.

A scholarship organization serving 50 students at 5 schools — This would easily qualify. The minimums are two schools and 10 children — this organization far exceeds both thresholds.

A nonprofit serving 12 students across 2 schools — This would qualify — it meets exactly the two-school and 10-or-more-children minimums set by the program.

According to tracking by the Childrens Scholarship Fund, which of these states has NOT opted into the program?

Texas — Texas is not among the holdouts cited in the reporting. The states specifically identified as not participating are California, Washington state, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Florida — Florida is not among the holdouts cited in the reporting. The four states identified as not participating are California, Washington, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Michigan — Correct. Michigan is one of four states — along with California, Washington state, and Pennsylvania — that had not opted into the program as of the Jan. 1 deadline, according to the Childrens Scholarship Fund.

Ohio — Ohio is not among the holdouts cited in the reporting. The four states specifically identified are California, Washington state, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Congress's nonpartisan tax scorekeeper estimates this program will reduce federal revenue by how much over 10 years?

$500 million — $500 million is the estimated amount available for scholarship-granting organizations in 2027 alone — just the first year. The 10-year revenue reduction is a much larger figure.

$2.6 billion — Close in structure — $2.6 billion would be roughly the per-year average — but the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation's estimate for the full decade is nearly 10 times that amount.

$25.9 billion — Correct. The Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation — Congress's nonpartisan fiscal scorekeeper — estimates the program reduces federal revenue by $25.9 billion over 10 years. That figure is a central point of contention in the policy debate.

$100 billion — The Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation's estimate is $25.9 billion over 10 years — significant, but not in the $100 billion range.

The Federal Scholarship Tax Credit represents one of the largest federal moves into education funding in recent years — and one of the most contested. With an estimated $500 million flowing to scholarship-granting organizations in its first year and a projected $25.9 billion cumulative impact on federal revenue over a decade, its reach goes well beyond the families who directly apply for scholarships.

For taxpayers in participating states, the opportunity is straightforward: direct money to an approved organization before year-end, claim the credit when filing, and reduce what you owe. Whether that makes this a historic expansion of educational opportunity or a structural threat to public schools may depend on which classroom — and which community — you are sitting in.

What to Do Next

Check the IRS Program Page: The IRS has published official information about the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit, including qualifying organization requirements.

See Which States Are Participating: The Childrens Scholarship Fund is tracking state opt-in status as the Jan. 1 deadline passes.

Mark Your Calendar: The credit first applies to contributions made starting Jan. 1, 2027. Plan your contribution before the end of the 2027 tax year to claim the credit on your return.

Understand the Educator Union Concerns: More than 30 educator union leaders sent a letter to Democratic governors urging rejection of the program. Read their full argument.

Sources & References