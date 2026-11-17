The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that golfer Tiger Woods will participate in his first sanctioned event in more than two years after dealing with injuries and legal issues.

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Woods will compete in the Hero World Challenge, the annual event he hosts. Woods has won the event five times, most recently in 2011.

The 50-year-old golfer last competed in a sanctioned PGA Tour event in July 2024, when he missed the cut at the Open Championship. Woods made the cut just once in five events in 2024.

Since being involved in a 2021 car crash, Woods’ appearances on the PGA Tour have been limited. He has competed in just 10 events since the February 2021 wreck.

In 2026, Woods was involved in another crash while driving. He was charged with driving under the influence after police said he possessed pills containing the painkiller hydrocodone.

Woods has also dealt with several back injuries and a ruptured Achilles tendon since his last PGA Tour start.

Woods told PGA Tour Radio last week that he was “feeling better” and had been training.

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The 15-time major champion last won on the PGA Tour in 2019, when he captured the Masters Tournament, ending an 11-year drought without a major championship.

