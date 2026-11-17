Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang broke his silence Tuesday, issuing a statement saying he would be “honored” to return as CEO. The statement comes days after abruptly stepping down amid a scandal involving reported affairs – one of which has drawn scrutiny over potential national security risks.

Huang resigned last week from the company he co-founded 33 years ago —ending an extraordinary run at the helm of one of the world’s most valuable companies — four days after the company’s board announced it was investigating after reports surfaced that he had an affair with Alice Huang, who sources have identified as a potential Chinese intelligence asset, as well as reports of another affair with an Nvidia executive.

“I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret,” Huang said in a statement shared Tuesday with CNN.

“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” he added, noting an outpouring of support he’s received.

CNN has reached out to Nvidia for comment on Huang’s statement. The company’s board of directors, however, is not considering reinstating Huang, a source familiar with the situation told CNN.

The US intelligence community is still working to understand the relationship between Alice Huang and the Chinese government. Multiple sources have told CNN that the intelligence collected on her to date does not prove that she was acting as a spy for Beijing.

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Nvidia is synonymous with the global AI boom, supplying some of the most advanced chips that power AI models for some of the world’s largest technology companies. On Thursday, Nvidia announced its Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will serve as the company’s interim CEO while the board considers internal and external candidates.

Jensen Huang has agreed to testify before Congress in a hearing scheduled for December 1, and Nvidia’s general counsel, Tim Teter, will testify the following day. Both will be closed-door hearings with transcribed interviews subsequently released to the public.

Huang previously apologized to his family and Nvidia employees in a company message last week, acknowledging that he had been unfaithful to his wife and saying he would cooperate with an independent investigation initiated by the company’s board of directors.

“I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security,” he said last week.

Alice Huang is a former executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based tech company and Nvidia customer.

Some US sources say that whether or not she was recruited by China’s intelligence service, she posed a counterintelligence risk because Chinese national security law requires its citizens to assist in intelligence-gathering efforts if asked. Concerns have been mounting that chips Megaspeed purchased were diverted to Chinese entities, potentially skirting US export restrictions.

Megaspeed has denied any wrongdoing, saying it is a “compliant and legal company” and that it will cooperate with the US investigation.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the allegations that Alice Huang was a Chinese spy “groundless speculation and an attempt to smear and malign China.”

Nvidia is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday and hold a subsequent call with analysts, which will be the first opportunity for the public to hear directly from the company’s new leadership.

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