Starting Jan. 1, 2027, taxpayers will have a new way to potentially lower their federal tax bill while helping families pay for K-12 education expenses.

The Federal Scholarship Tax Credit, also known as the Education Freedom Tax Credit, offers taxpayers a credit for contributions to approved scholarship-granting organizations, or SGOs.

Individuals can receive a tax credit of up to $1,700 a year for qualifying contributions. For married couples, that amount doubles to $3,400.

“You can't make this donation to a single school. It would have to be to a scholarship-granting organization that's serving at least two schools and 10 or more children,” said Darla Romfo, president and CEO of the Children’s Scholarship Fund, one example of an SGO.

Currently, a charitable contribution to a school or scholarship program may qualify for a tax deduction, which reduces the amount of income subject to taxes.

A tax credit, however, means dollars off your federal tax bill.



“A credit is a dollar-for-dollar credit against your actual taxes owed,” Romfo said.

How families could use the money

Parents must apply to receive scholarship funding. If they qualify, Romfo said the money could be used for a variety of educational expenses based on a child's needs, including tuition.

“It can go for enhanced tutoring. It could go for test prep. Some academic thing. We just want to make sure whatever it goes to actually moves the needle for the child,” she said. “The beneficiary is definitely children -- all of America's children.”

The program, however, has faced criticism from some education leaders who question how the money will be distributed and whether the tax credit could help fund private school tuition without doing enough to address gaps in public education.

In a letter to Democratic governors, more than 30 educator union leaders urged governors to reject participation in the program, writing, “Voucher schemes undermine the very foundation of public education by diverting public resources away from neighborhood schools and into private institutions that are not subject to the same standards of accountability, transparency, civil rights protections or democratic oversight.”

But Romfo said public school students can benefit from the program as well.

“We want to help parents. We want to help educators. We want to help public school kids. We want to help private school kids,” she said.

States decide whether to participate

States have until Jan. 1 to opt into the program. Most have chosen to participate, according to tracking by the Children’s Scholarship Fund. Holdouts include Washington state, California, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The program could also carry a significant cost to the federal government.

The Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation, Congress' nonpartisan tax scorekeeper, estimates the program will reduce federal revenue by $25.9 billion over 10 years. In 2027, its first year, an estimated $500 million in taxpayer funding could be available for scholarship-granting organizations.