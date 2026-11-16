Interactive: Would you spot these contractor red flags after a disaster?

One American couple's nightmare exposes what can go wrong when disaster strikes and you need a contractor fast.

After a fire tears through your home, the last thing you want to do is slow down. You want your life back. That urgency — that desperate need to return to normal — is exactly what can cost you everything.

Elizabeth Mitchell and Rebecca Kuhn know that firsthand. Their story is a warning every American homeowner needs to hear before they ever need it.

$40,000 — Paid to restoration company

$12,000 — The amount the contractor is now demanding

Would You Catch These Red Flags?

Five quick questions. Find out how protected you really are before disaster strikes.

You need urgent repairs after a home fire. A contractor is available immediately and gives you a price. What do you do?

Hire them on the spot — speed matters — This is exactly how Mitchell and Kuhn ended up paying $40,000 for unfinished work. The Better Business Bureau says urgency should never stop you from getting multiple bids — there's a reason the three-bid system has been relied on for generations.

Get at least two more bids before deciding — Smart move. The BBB specifically recommends comparing multiple bids rather than rushing to hire the first available contractor, even after a disaster.

Accept the lowest bid you can find — The BBB warns against automatically accepting the lowest offer. Price is one factor, but references, reviews, and a written contract matter just as much.

A contractor promises to finish the job in two weeks and handle everything. Do you get it in writing?

Yes — timeline, scope, and cost all in the contract — Exactly right. The BBB's Josh Planos warns that contractors will happily promise to handle everything in minutes — but those promises mean nothing until you see them in print.

I get a price in writing but not the timeline — A good start, but not enough. Without a written timeline, a contractor can drag out a job indefinitely — leaving you, like Mitchell and Kuhn, unable to return home more than a year later.

No — a verbal agreement seems fine — Verbal promises have no legal weight. Mitchell and Kuhn's contractor allegedly painted over soot and left water damage unaddressed — a written scope of work is your only protection.

Before signing a contract, do you check the contractor's references and ratings?

Yes — I check BBB rating and ask for references — The Better Business Bureau recommends asking for references before any hire. The contractor in this case had a C+ rating with the BBB and had received other complaints about unfinished projects — a red flag that research would have surfaced.

I look them up online but don't call references — Online reviews help, but the BBB specifically recommends requesting references directly. A C+ rating and prior complaints about unfinished work are worth knowing before you hand over $40,000.

No — I trust recommendations from friends or neighbors — Word of mouth is a start, but it's not enough. The BBB recommends verifying any contractor through their own research, including checking BBB.org for complaints and ratings.

A contractor threatens to put a lien on your house if you don't pay more money to finish a job. What do you do?

Pay — I can't risk a lien on my home — This is what the contractor in this story allegedly threatened. Before paying any extra demand, the BBB and consumer advocates recommend filing a complaint with the Better Business Bureau at BBB.org and contacting your state attorney general's office.

File a complaint and contact the state attorney general — Correct. If a contractor fails to finish a job, consumers can file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau at BBB.org and contact their state attorney general's office — both steps the BBB recommends in situations like this.

Try to negotiate directly with the contractor — Negotiation may be a step, but documenting the dispute and involving the BBB or the attorney general gives you far more leverage than a private conversation alone.

You're hiring a contractor after an insurance claim. Who should approve the repair costs?

The contractor — they know what the work costs — In this case, the contractor told Scripps News the repairs would cost significantly more than what the insurance company had approved — a dispute that left the homeowners stuck in the middle. Your insurance company's approval is a critical check on contractor pricing.

My insurance company approves costs, and I verify any gaps before signing — Smart. When a contractor's estimate exceeds what insurance approves, that gap needs to be resolved in writing before work begins — not after $40,000 has already been paid.

I let them work it out between themselves — Staying out of the middle can backfire. As Mitchell and Kuhn found, when a contractor and insurer disagree on costs, the homeowner is the one who ends up unable to return home.

That score above? It reflects how protected you'd be if a fire, flood, or other disaster forced you to hire a contractor tomorrow — under pressure, without time to think. For Elizabeth Mitchell and Rebecca Kuhn, that pressure was real.

An electrical fire from their AC unit caught carpet on fire on the top floor, then spread through the house. With their home uninhabitable and five cats and two dogs in boarding, they hired a restoration company and paid $40,000 upfront. More than a year later, they say the work is still not done right.

We had an electrical fire from the AC unit. It caught the carpet on fire on our top floor and then the whole house kind of went from there. Elizabeth Mitchell, Homeowner

The problems they describe go beyond delays. Workers allegedly painted over soot instead of removing it. Water damage in the kitchen and dining room was left unaddressed, and walls began peeling. Now the company is asking for an additional $12,000 to finish — and threatening a lien on the home if the couple doesn't pay.

Josh Planos of the Better Business Bureau says what happened to Mitchell and Kuhn is not unusual after disasters. Homeowners are emotionally exhausted and need help fast. That's exactly when predatory or negligent contractors can do the most damage.

The walls started peeling in our kitchen and our dining room because of water damage. They didn't end up doing the job completely the way they were supposed to. Elizabeth Mitchell, Homeowner

How to Hire a Contractor After a Disaster — Without Getting Burned

Get at least three bids — The BBB's Josh Planos says there's a reason the three-bid system has been relied on for generations. Never hire the first available contractor, even when you're desperate to move fast. Check BBB ratings and ask for references — Look up the contractor at BBB.org before signing anything. The contractor in this case had a C+ rating and prior complaints about unfinished projects — information that was available before any money changed hands. Get every promise in writing — Timeline, scope, total cost, payment schedule — all of it must be in the contract. The BBB warns that verbal promises to handle everything mean nothing until they are in print. Confirm your insurance approval before work starts — If a contractor's estimate exceeds what your insurer approved, resolve that gap in writing before any work begins. Never assume the contractor and insurer will work it out. If something goes wrong, file a complaint — Consumers can file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau at BBB.org. They can also contact their state attorney general's office for additional recourse.

Contractors will happily tell you that they are going to take care of that situation entirely and do it in a matter of minutes, but that really means nothing until you see it in print Josh Planos, Better Business Bureau

Common Contractor Myths — Checked

The fastest contractor to respond after a disaster is the best choice.

Verdict: false

Speed of response has nothing to do with quality or reliability. The BBB recommends comparing multiple bids rather than rushing to hire the first available contractor, even after a fire or flood.

You can sort out the details after the work starts.

Verdict: false

The BBB explicitly warns that expected timeline and expenses must be in writing before work begins. Verbal agreements give homeowners no legal protection if disputes arise.

A contractor threatening a lien means you must pay immediately.

Verdict: mostly false

Consumers facing this situation can file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau at BBB.org and contact their state attorney general's office before making any additional payments.

Getting three bids takes too long in an emergency.

Verdict: false

The BBB's Josh Planos says there is a reason the three-bid system has been relied on for generations — the extra time it takes is far less costly than hiring the wrong contractor.

For Mitchell and Kuhn, the immediate goal is finding another company to finish what the first contractor left undone. Meanwhile, their seven pets remain in boarding, and the couple remains out of their home more than a year after the fire.

Their story carries a lesson that applies to any American homeowner: disasters create urgency that bad actors exploit. The antidote is preparation — knowing what questions to ask, what to put in writing, and where to turn if something goes wrong.

We just want to be home. We have five cats and two dogs who are in boarding and we just want us and our fur babies home. Elizabeth Mitchell, Homeowner

What To Do If You're Already in a Contractor Dispute

If you have already paid a contractor and the work is unfinished or done improperly, you are not out of options. The Better Business Bureau recommends filing a formal complaint at BBB.org, which creates a documented record of the dispute.

You can also contact your state attorney general's office, which often has a consumer protection division that handles contractor fraud and dispute resolution.

Document everything: take dated photographs of unfinished or defective work, keep all written communications with the contractor, and save every receipt and payment record. This documentation will be essential if the dispute escalates to small claims court or a formal legal proceeding.

If a contractor threatens to place a lien on your home, consult a local attorney before making any additional payments. A lien threat is a pressure tactic — it does not automatically mean the contractor has a valid legal claim.

File a Complaint or Get Help

Better Business Bureau — File a Complaint: If a contractor fails to finish a job or performs work improperly, you can file a formal complaint with the BBB to document the dispute and seek resolution.

Contact Your State Attorney General: State attorney general offices have consumer protection divisions that handle contractor disputes. File a complaint if you believe a contractor has acted fraudulently or failed to honor a contract.

Follow John Matarese for Consumer Alerts: Get more money-saving consumer warnings and investigative reports from Scripps News reporter John Matarese.

Mitchell says she hopes no one else has to go through what she and Kuhn have experienced. The lesson from their case is not complicated: research every contractor before you pay, get every promise in writing, and know where to turn if the work falls apart.

In a moment of crisis, those steps feel like they slow you down. But as Elizabeth Mitchell and Rebecca Kuhn can tell you — still waiting to go home more than a year later — the cost of skipping them is far higher.

Sources & References