Plumbing companies brace for busy ‘Brown Friday’ after Thanksgiving

Plumbing repair companies said they expect to be especially busy the day after Thanksgiving, a day known in the industry as “Brown Friday.”

Service Experts said it saw a 15% increase in plumbing calls on the Friday after Thanksgiving in 2025 compared with a typical Friday.

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The company’s data indicated that common kitchen and bathroom plumbing problems made up a larger share of service calls during Thanksgiving week in 2025. Those calls included clogged or slow drains and problems with toilets and garbage disposals.

“Thanksgiving can be a stress test for your home’s plumbing system,” said Brian Stigner, senior regional director and national plumbing champion at Service Experts. “You have more food going through the kitchen, more people using bathrooms, and more demand on a system that may already have a clog or other issue developing. The good news is that many of the problems we see around the holidays can be avoided by paying attention to what goes down your drains and addressing warning signs before your guests arrive.”

Roto-Rooter said it experiences a 50% increase in call volume the day after Thanksgiving compared with an average Friday. The company also said business increases 21% over Thanksgiving weekend compared with other four-day weekends.

“The most common plumbing problems on Brown Friday include clogged kitchen sinks, jammed garbage disposals, main sewer line blockages, and overflowing toilets,” Roto-Rooter said. “These issues are often caused by grease and food waste entering drains, increased household water use, and existing drainage problems that worsen during the holiday.”

Mr. Rooter has previously described the day after Thanksgiving as its busiest of the year. The company said clogged toilets aren't the only problem. Food and other items that get into kitchen drains can also clog lines.

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"A typical Thanksgiving dinner puts a far greater demand on your kitchen sink than it receives on a normal day. To make things worse, the type of food that typically gets made during Thanksgiving is exceptional at clogging sinks," Mr. Rooter said.

One common tip from the companies is to put leftovers in the trash instead of down the garbage disposal. They also recommend disposing of grease and oil in the trash rather than pouring them down a drain.

For households expecting additional guests, the companies recommend spacing out showers and baths to give drains time to clear.

