What caused the FAA ground stop? Officials point to router failure

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Saturday that a faulty router might have caused the communications outage that prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a nationwide ground stop Friday, disrupting thousands of flights and stranding travelers.

Duffy said the outage occurred during routine FAA telecommunications maintenance at a remote facility, where aging copper communications lines were being replaced with fiber-optic service. The work was being performed by L3Harris, the FAA's longtime telecommunications contractor, as part of a broader modernization effort.

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He said the copper line being replaced was nearing the end of its service life and scheduled for discontinuation, making the transition from analog to digital communications necessary. Investigators have not yet determined the exact cause of the failure, including whether it stemmed from human error, an installation mistake or a problem with the equipment itself.

During the upgrade, Duffy said, a router began flooding the FAA network with traffic, generating more than 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds.

Officials do not believe the outage was caused by a cyberattack or other malicious activity, Duffy said. He added that the incident highlighted vulnerabilities in the FAA's aging telecommunications infrastructure and the challenges of upgrading critical systems while keeping the nation's airspace operating safely.