FAA nationwide ground stop: What to know about delays, rebooking and refunds

U.S. airlines are warning that flight disruptions could continue well beyond the nationwide ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday.

Major airlines, including American, Delta, United, Frontier and JetBlue, have advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

American Airlines warned that the disruption could affect its schedule for the remainder of Friday, depending on how long the ground stop lasts.

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"It will be all hands on deck across American to get customers on their way as soon as possible when the FAA lifts this nationwide ground stop," the airline said.

Delta announced a travel waiver allowing customers to change their flights without paying an additional fee. The airline directed passengers to its app for updated flight information.

Can passengers get refunds for canceled or delayed flights?

Passengers whose flights are canceled or significantly delayed may be entitled to refunds under federal regulations, even if the disruption is outside an airline's control.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, airlines must provide refunds when they cancel a flight and the passenger chooses not to travel or accept alternative transportation, travel credits or vouchers.

Refunds are also required when passengers decline to travel following a significant schedule change or delay.

Under federal rules, a significant delay includes arriving at a destination at least three hours later than scheduled for domestic flights or six hours later for international flights.