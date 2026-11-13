Costco recalls whipped cream over possible cleaning chemical contamination

A recall has been issued for cans of Costco's Kirkland Signature whipped cream because they may have been contaminated with a cleaning chemical.

The recall involves whipped cream cans, manufactured by Alamance Foods, sold between Oct. 11 and Oct. 31.

According to a notice sent to Costco members, some customers have reported a chemical smell and taste, but no serious illnesses have been reported.

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The affected products have a "Best If Used By" date of April 2, 2027, and timestamps ranging from 00:35 to 02:45 printed on the cans. The Costco item number is 1777000.

The recalled whipped cream was sold in the following states:



Alabama

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Mississippi

Missouri

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Wisconsin

Customers who purchased the affected whipped cream should stop using it immediately and return it to their local Costco for a full refund.

The company has not explained how a cleaning chemical may have contaminated the product or how it may have entered the cans.