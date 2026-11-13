Costco recalls whipped cream over possible cleaning chemical contamination

A recall has been issued for cans of Costco's Kirkland Signature whipped cream because they may have been contaminated with a cleaning chemical.
The recall involves whipped cream cans, manufactured by Alamance Foods, sold between Oct. 11 and Oct. 31.
According to a notice sent to Costco members, some customers have reported a chemical smell and taste, but no serious illnesses have been reported.
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The affected products have a "Best If Used By" date of April 2, 2027, and timestamps ranging from 00:35 to 02:45 printed on the cans. The Costco item number is 1777000.
The recalled whipped cream was sold in the following states:
- Alabama
- Florida
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- North Carolina
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Wisconsin
Customers who purchased the affected whipped cream should stop using it immediately and return it to their local Costco for a full refund.
The company has not explained how a cleaning chemical may have contaminated the product or how it may have entered the cans.