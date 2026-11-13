Interactive: How to save on holiday décor without skimping on your setup

Prices are up. Nearly half of Americans plan to spend less on holiday décor this year. Find out exactly how much you can save with the right strategy.

Forty-five percent of consumers plan to spend less on holiday décor this year, and 30% aren't buying any new decorations at all — and given that prices have climbed 10% in the past year, it's hard to blame them.

Tell us about your holiday setup and we'll show you where the real savings are hiding — from the type of tree you pick to how you shop for the rest of your décor.

45% — Planning to spend less

10% — Price increase

91% — Growers holding prices

If your holiday budget is feeling the squeeze, you're not imagining things. Tariffs and rising diesel costs have driven artificial Christmas tree prices up between 10% and 15% over the past two holiday seasons. Add a broader 10% jump in holiday décor overall, and it's easy to see why nearly half of Americans are rethinking how much they spend this year.

But here's what the experts want you to know: the best deals aren't necessarily the cheapest options on the shelf. 'They're not necessarily looking for the cheapest,' said Chris Butler, CEO of National Tree Company. 'They're looking for best value and the thing that comes with the best functionality.' That distinction — cheapest versus best value — is the key to spending smarter, not just spending less.

They're not necessarily looking for the cheapest, they're looking for best value and the thing that comes with the best functionality. Chris Butler, CEO of National Tree Company

Real vs. Artificial: Which Tree Wins for You?

Real Tree Budget Artificial Mid-Range Artificial Upfront Cost Typically lower than mid/high artificial $50 and up at Walmart Higher upfront investment Annual Cost Repurchase every year Spreads across many seasons Spreads across many seasons Setup Time Assembly required Varies by model Some pop into shape in under 1 minute Price Trend This Year 91% of growers not raising prices Up 10–15% over 2 seasons Up 10–15% over 2 seasons Extras Available Natural scent and look Basic options Rotating bases, switchable lighting

If you already own an artificial tree that's still in good shape, the smartest move may be to keep it. Adding a few new ornaments or a small secondary tree in another room can give your home a genuinely fresh look for a fraction of what an entirely new setup would cost. That's the real savings strategy hiding in plain sight this season.

For shoppers who do need something new, real trees have a price stability advantage right now — the Real Christmas Tree Board found that nine out of ten wholesale growers aren't planning to raise what they charge retailers. That doesn't guarantee your local lot holds the line, but the supply side is cooperating.

Where Americans Are Cutting Holiday Décor Spending

Planning to spend less this year: 45

Not buying any new decorations: 30

Real tree wholesale growers not raising prices: 91

How Holiday-Smart Is Your Shopping Strategy?

Five questions. Find out if your habits are helping — or costing you more than you think.

Artificial Christmas tree prices have risen by what amount over the past two holiday seasons?

About 2–5% — The increase was steeper than that — tariffs and diesel costs pushed artificial tree prices up 10% to 15% over the past two seasons. That's a meaningful jump for a purchase that can run well over $100.

About 10–15% — Exactly right. Tariffs and diesel costs drove artificial tree prices up 10% to 15% over the past two holiday seasons — a key reason nearly half of consumers are planning to spend less on décor this year.

About 25–30% — The real number is lower — 10% to 15% — but that's still significant when stacked on top of broader holiday décor price increases of about 10% this year alone.

Prices have actually dropped — Not quite — prices are currently 'relatively steady,' but that follows a climb of 10% to 15% over the past two holiday seasons driven by tariffs and higher diesel costs.

According to the Real Christmas Tree Board, what share of wholesale growers are NOT planning to raise prices this season?

About half — The number is much higher — 91% of wholesale growers surveyed said they don't plan to raise their prices, giving real-tree shoppers a rare piece of good news heading into the holidays.

About two-thirds — Close in spirit, but the actual figure is notably higher. The Real Christmas Tree Board found 91% of wholesale growers aren't raising prices — a strong signal for retail price stability.

91% — Correct. Nine out of ten wholesale growers surveyed by the Real Christmas Tree Board aren't planning a price increase — good news for the millions of Americans who prefer a real tree each year.

Less than a quarter — The real number is far more encouraging — 91% of wholesale growers said they're holding prices steady, suggesting most shoppers won't see real tree price spikes at the lot.

One of the biggest selling points for newer artificial trees, according to National Tree Company CEO Chris Butler, is what?

They're significantly cheaper than older models — Price is actually secondary. Butler said shoppers today prioritize value and functionality over raw cost — and the top feature they want is convenience: easy, fast setup and takedown.

They last longer than previous generations — Durability wasn't the focus. Butler identified convenience — specifically trees that can be set up in under a minute — as 'number one' for today's holiday shoppers.

They can be set up in under a minute — Right. 'That's number one — people are really looking for that convenience. The ease of setting up and taking down,' Butler said. Some newer models essentially pop into shape without branch-by-branch assembly.

They are made from eco-friendly materials — That wasn't the selling point Butler highlighted. The top draw is speed and ease — trees that set up in under a minute are driving buying decisions more than material sourcing right now.

According to Chris Butler, what's one of the best ways to save when decorating multiple rooms?

Buy everything right after Christmas when it goes on clearance — Post-holiday clearance is a real strategy — but Butler's specific recommendation was about buying coordinated collections rather than individual items to get better value per piece throughout the season.

Buy a coordinated décor collection rather than individual pieces — Exactly what Butler recommended. 'There's probably money to be saved if you buy a collection rather than individual items, for sure,' he said. Collections like the My Texas House line at Walmart bundle trees, wreaths, doormats, and tree skirts together.

Only decorate the main living room — Butler actually suggested the opposite — adding small secondary trees in other rooms can freshen the whole house for less than replacing your main centerpiece tree.

Replace your main tree with a larger one — Butler specifically advised against this as the first instinct. Adding smaller trees in a bedroom or dining room gives a fresh look across the house for far less than buying a new centerpiece tree.

Among savvy holiday shoppers, which of these approaches is cited as the most effective way to avoid overpaying on decorations?

Sticking to one store to earn loyalty rewards — Loyalty programs have value, but the core advice is simpler: compare prices across multiple retailers before buying to verify that a 'sale' price is actually a good deal — not just a marked-up starting point.

Only shopping on Black Friday — Black Friday deals are real, but the deepest discounts on holiday decorations actually drop after the holidays end. Black Friday is a good opportunity, but not the only or necessarily best one.

Comparing prices online before buying in-store — This is the foundational advice. Checking several retailers online before heading to the store gives you a baseline so you can tell whether a sale price is actually a deal — or just normal pricing with a 'sale' sticker.

Buying only name-brand decorations for durability — Brand name wasn't the focus of the savings advice. The more impactful move is price comparison — plus exploring thrift stores and online marketplaces, which can surface vintage ornaments for well below retail.

Your Holiday Savings Action Plan

Audit what you already own — Before buying anything, check whether your current tree is still in good condition. Adding a few new ornaments or a small accent tree in another room may be all you need for a fresh look. Compare prices online before you shop — Check multiple retailers online before walking into a store. A price tag that says 'sale' may not reflect the real market rate — a quick online check takes two minutes and can save real money. Consider buying a collection — Coordinated holiday décor collections — like the My Texas House line at Walmart — bundle trees, wreaths, doormats, and tree skirts together. 'There's probably money to be saved if you buy a collection rather than individual items,' said Chris Butler. Look secondhand for ornaments and accents — Thrift stores and online resale marketplaces are reliable sources for vintage ornaments and holiday accents at a fraction of the cost of buying new — especially useful if you're decorating multiple rooms. Watch for post-holiday clearance — The steepest discounts on holiday decorations drop after the season ends. If you can wait, stocking up in January means next year's décor costs significantly less. If going artificial, prioritize functionality — Look for trees with switchable lighting, rotating bases, and fast setup — features that add lasting value season after season. The upfront cost spreads over years of use, making it a better per-use investment than the sticker price suggests.

The most important thing separating smart holiday shoppers from overspenders this year isn't which store they go to — it's the mindset they bring. When half the country is tightening its décor budget and prices have climbed, the people who come out ahead are the ones who define 'savings' as getting more of what they actually want, not just finding the lowest price tag.

That's the quiet lesson in what the holiday market is telling us right now: convenience, durability, and coordinated value are beating cheap-and-replaceable. And for real-tree loyalists, this is actually a steadier year than most — the supply side is holding the line on price, even as costs elsewhere keep climbing.

What's Driving Holiday Décor Prices Higher?

Two main forces have pushed artificial Christmas tree prices up 10% to 15% over the past two holiday seasons: tariffs on imported goods and higher diesel costs that drive up shipping and distribution expenses. Most artificial trees sold in the U.S. are manufactured overseas, making them especially sensitive to both trade policy changes and fuel price swings.

Broader holiday décor — including wreaths, garlands, ornaments, and inflatables — has seen about a 10% price increase this year. The October 2026 Consumer Price Index sits at 337.511, reflecting ongoing inflationary pressure across consumer goods categories that includes seasonal merchandise.

Real Christmas trees, grown domestically, are less exposed to tariff pressures — which is why the Real Christmas Tree Board's survey showing 91% of wholesale growers holding prices is such a meaningful data point for cost-conscious shoppers this season.

More Ways to Stretch Your Holiday Budget

Shop Flocked Trees at Walmart: Popular snow-covered flocked trees and budget artificial options starting at $50 — including options with switchable lighting and rotating bases.

My Texas House Holiday Collection at Walmart: Coordinated décor bundles covering trees, wreaths, doormats, and tree skirts — a collection approach that can deliver better per-item value than buying separately.

New Artificial Tree Models from National Tree Company: Explore trees designed to pop into shape in under a minute — including 2026 new arrivals with the latest convenience and lighting features.

Follow John Matarese for More Savings Tips: Get ongoing consumer money advice from Scripps News reporter John Matarese on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Sources & References