More than 200,000 Sharper Image fire pits recalled due to burn risks

More than 200,000 Sharper Image tabletop and infinity fire pits have been recalled due to the risk of fire and burn hazards.

According to the recall, ignited flammable liquid can escape from the recalled fire pits or trigger flame jetting from the fuel containers.

There have been four reports of ignited fuel escaping, resulting in four injuries including third and fourth degree burns to multiple body parts.

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The units recalled have a "77" logo on the front, a Lot Code sticker in the center of the base, a round black sticker marked “CHINA” with a 5-digit code, the letters KS-CY or KS-FC, and a date code in YYYY-MM-DD format.

The Sharper Image-Branded Tabletop Fire Pits have a small cylindrical concrete body with a removable snuffing lid and an open burn chamber at the top.

The Sharper Image-Branded Tabletop Infinity Fire Pits feature a steel base and tempered‑glass side panels.

The products were sold at: Ace Hardware, Burlington, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Kohl’s, Marshalls, Nordstrom, Rite Aid, Target, TJ Maxx, Walgreens, Walmart and other retailers nationwide, and online, from January 2023 through June 2026.

If you purchased one of these, stop using it immediately and contact Allstar for a full refund.