Study that examines what aging dogs can teach us about humans lands $29M in federal funding

An ongoing research project studying how dogs age has received a major funding boost from the federal government, securing about $29 million to continue its work for another five years.

The aptly named Dog Aging Project launched in 2018 and examines age-related changes in dogs to better understand the aging process in humans.

Because dogs and their owners often share the same environments, lifestyles and, in some cases, diets, researchers say studying canine aging could provide valuable insight into human health.

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Researchers are examining why some dogs age differently than others and how genetics, environment and biology influence the process. Dogs also age at a faster rate than humans, allowing scientists to study age-related changes over a shorter period.

The new funding from the National Institute on Aging will allow researchers to continue to follow about 55,000 participating dogs across the country for longer periods while expanding research into their genetics, nutrition and home environments.

Tufts University is the primary recipient of the federal award. Texas A&M University's College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences is participating through a subaward

The Dog Aging Project continues to welcome new dogs and their owners into its study, so if you're interested in participating, click here.